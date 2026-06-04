Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $479.23, but opened at $408.99. Broadcom shares last traded at $405.2990, with a volume of 20,686,747 shares traded.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom posted record second-quarter revenue of $22.19 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.44, both above estimates, while AI semiconductor revenue more than doubled to $10.8 billion, underscoring continued demand for custom AI chips.

Broadcom posted record second-quarter revenue of $22.19 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.44, both above estimates, while AI semiconductor revenue more than doubled to $10.8 billion, underscoring continued demand for custom AI chips. Positive Sentiment: The company guided third-quarter revenue to about $29.4 billion, ahead of consensus, and several Wall Street firms raised price targets or reaffirmed bullish ratings, including Truist, TD Cowen, Rosenblatt, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Benchmark.

The company guided third-quarter revenue to about $29.4 billion, ahead of consensus, and several Wall Street firms raised price targets or reaffirmed bullish ratings, including Truist, TD Cowen, Rosenblatt, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Benchmark. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, reinforcing its cash-generation profile and shareholder returns.

Broadcom also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, reinforcing its cash-generation profile and shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Broadcom shares sold off sharply after the report as investors focused on what they saw as a softer-than-expected AI outlook and the possibility that the stock had already priced in near-perfect execution. Article Title

Despite the beat, Broadcom shares sold off sharply after the report as investors focused on what they saw as a softer-than-expected AI outlook and the possibility that the stock had already priced in near-perfect execution. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group is also being hit, with Micron, Marvell, AMD, and other chip names moving lower as traders reassess how much AI demand can accelerate from here. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $480.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,890,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $677,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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