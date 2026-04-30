Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 3% - Time to Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.38 and last traded at $417.43. Approximately 21,601,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 25,443,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.45.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reached a ~$2 trillion market value, a milestone that draws attention from large-cap momentum investors and validates broad expectations for continued AI-driven revenue expansion. Read More.

Reached a ~$2 trillion market value, a milestone that draws attention from large-cap momentum investors and validates broad expectations for continued AI-driven revenue expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Announced a fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution, strengthening Broadcom’s position in broadband infrastructure and creating a near-term product catalyst for service-provider spending. Read More.

Announced a fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution, strengthening Broadcom’s position in broadband infrastructure and creating a near-term product catalyst for service-provider spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reported a new 3‑year AI chip agreement with Meta, highlighting recurring, large-scale hyperscaler demand for Broadcom’s AI-related networking and chip capacity. Long-term supply deals reduce revenue visibility risk and increase revenue backlog. Read More.

Reported a new 3‑year AI chip agreement with Meta, highlighting recurring, large-scale hyperscaler demand for Broadcom’s AI-related networking and chip capacity. Long-term supply deals reduce revenue visibility risk and increase revenue backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company data and analyst pieces show AI semiconductor revenue accelerating (Q1 AI revenue cited up strongly YoY) and Tomahawk 6 shipments scaling, supporting forecasts for continued high-margin growth. Read More.

Company data and analyst pieces show AI semiconductor revenue accelerating (Q1 AI revenue cited up strongly YoY) and Tomahawk 6 shipments scaling, supporting forecasts for continued high-margin growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwind: Big Tech raised AI capex projections, increasing total addressable market for chips, memory and data‑center networking—benefits broadening to AVGO but shared across peers. Read More.

Macro/sector tailwind: Big Tech raised AI capex projections, increasing total addressable market for chips, memory and data‑center networking—benefits broadening to AVGO but shared across peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional support and modest analyst estimate increases (e.g., Erste Group EPS tweaks and a reported stake build by Alecta) provide backing, but ratings remain mixed and upgrades are incremental. Read More. Read More.

Institutional support and modest analyst estimate increases (e.g., Erste Group EPS tweaks and a reported stake build by Alecta) provide backing, but ratings remain mixed and upgrades are incremental. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary warns investors may be “pricing in perfection” after a sharp run; AVGO’s high P/E and elevated expectations leave the stock exposed to any slowdown in hyperscaler spending or customer concentration risks. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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