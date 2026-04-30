Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.410-9.580 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Broadridge Financial Solutions' conference call:

Broadridge delivered Q3 recurring revenue +6% (constant currency) and Adjusted EPS +11% , and raised fiscal 2026 guidance to ≥7% recurring revenue growth (constant currency) and 10%–12% Adjusted EPS growth.

and , and raised fiscal 2026 guidance to ≥7% recurring revenue growth (constant currency) and 10%–12% Adjusted EPS growth. Governance (ICS) and investor participation are strong—equity position growth was 15% (11% equity revenue position growth) and product rollouts like Pass‑Through Voting and the Custom Policy Engine are gaining early client traction.

(11% equity revenue position growth) and product rollouts like Pass‑Through Voting and the Custom Policy Engine are gaining early client traction. Management is prioritizing strategic growth areas— tokenization, communications digitization, and AI —highlighting DLR volumes (~$350B/day), plans for on‑chain proxy voting, and AI products that boost client offerings and internal productivity.

—highlighting DLR volumes (~$350B/day), plans for on‑chain proxy voting, and AI products that boost client offerings and internal productivity. Closed sales are running below prior year (YTD $147M, down 16%), and the company lowered full‑year closed sales guidance to $240M–$290M, citing longer cycles from larger, more complex platform deals.

Strong free cash flow and capital allocation—>100% free cash flow conversion expected, four tuck‑in acquisitions (including CQG), and $681M returned to shareholders YTD—support continued M&A and buybacks.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,700,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,654. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. consensus $2.63 and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B; recurring revenue grew ~7% and adjusted EPS grew ~11%, driven by equity/fund positions and higher trading volumes. PR Newswire — Q3 Results

Q3 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. consensus $2.63 and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B; recurring revenue grew ~7% and adjusted EPS grew ~11%, driven by equity/fund positions and higher trading volumes. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product expansion — Broadridge teamed with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stock holders, signaling new capabilities in tokenization and potential long‑term revenue/market-share opportunities in digital asset services. Decrypt — Ondo Partnership

Strategic product expansion — Broadridge teamed with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stock holders, signaling new capabilities in tokenization and potential long‑term revenue/market-share opportunities in digital asset services. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with street — Broadridge set FY EPS of $9.410–9.580 (consensus ≈ $9.48); management raised targets for recurring‑revenue and adjusted EPS growth but the range centers around analyst expectations, so guidance offered little upside surprise. PR Newswire — Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with street — Broadridge set FY EPS of $9.410–9.580 (consensus ≈ $9.48); management raised targets for recurring‑revenue and adjusted EPS growth but the range centers around analyst expectations, so guidance offered little upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Bookings weakness — Closed sales (new booking activity) declined ~19% in the quarter and are down YTD, raising concerns about the future revenue pipeline and growth sustainability. Investors often penalize beats when forward indicators like bookings soften. PR Newswire — Bookings Detail

Bookings weakness — Closed sales (new booking activity) declined ~19% in the quarter and are down YTD, raising concerns about the future revenue pipeline and growth sustainability. Investors often penalize beats when forward indicators like bookings soften. Negative Sentiment: Margin and operating dynamics — Adjusted operating margin compressed modestly (21.5% vs. prior 22.4%) and GAAP operating margin was down; combined with bookings softness, this likely amplified selling pressure despite the quarter's beat. PR Newswire — Financial Details

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 275 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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