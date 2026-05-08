Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aviat Networks Q1 Earnings

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Market Perform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks' current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Aviat Networks' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNW. Wall Street Zen cut Aviat Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Aviat Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 17,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $449,874.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,808.51. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,233 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,235 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 494,238 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 226,332 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 445,947 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,521 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company's stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company's offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat's core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

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