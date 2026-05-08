Brokers Issue Forecasts for CACI FY2026 Earnings

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CACI International in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $28.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CACI International's current full-year earnings is $28.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International's Q4 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $8.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $31.28 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $34.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $721.00 to $614.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.50.

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CACI International Price Performance

CACI International stock opened at $491.88 on Friday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $409.62 and a 1 year high of $683.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.86. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. CACI International's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,949,120.86. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,812.40. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $229,746,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,985 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 191,278 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $95,406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CACI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research published updated quarterly and multi‑year EPS forecasts that project accelerating earnings: FY2026 $28.04, FY2027 $31.28 and FY2028 $34.99, with quarterly EPS trajectories into 2028 (e.g., Q1‑Q3 2028: $8.29, $8.31, $8.84). This raises the growth outlook vs. current-year consensus and supports a higher long‑term earnings multiple. Zacks estimates reported

Zacks Research published updated quarterly and multi‑year EPS forecasts that project accelerating earnings: FY2026 $28.04, FY2027 $31.28 and FY2028 $34.99, with quarterly EPS trajectories into 2028 (e.g., Q1‑Q3 2028: $8.29, $8.31, $8.84). This raises the growth outlook vs. current-year consensus and supports a higher long‑term earnings multiple. Positive Sentiment: An asset manager (Conestoga Capital) highlighted CACI as an investment case in a Q1 letter, cited by InsiderMonkey — investor endorsements like this can attract interest from value and institutional investors. Here’s What Makes CACI International an Investment Bet

An asset manager (Conestoga Capital) highlighted CACI as an investment case in a Q1 letter, cited by InsiderMonkey — investor endorsements like this can attract interest from value and institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some Zacks line‑by‑line quarterly estimates vary versus consensus (Zacks' FY2026 $28.04 vs. consensus ~$28.33), so near‑term analyst alignment is mixed even as longer‑term forecasts are stronger. Zacks vs consensus

Some Zacks line‑by‑line quarterly estimates vary versus consensus (Zacks' FY2026 $28.04 vs. consensus ~$28.33), so near‑term analyst alignment is mixed even as longer‑term forecasts are stronger. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term pressure: CACI's most recent quarter showed an EPS beat but revenue slightly below estimates — a common reason for intraday weakness — combined with technical/valuation headwinds (50‑day SMA beneath the 200‑day, and a P/E ~20.3) that can prompt profit‑taking after prior gains. Recent earnings and metrics

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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