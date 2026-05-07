Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQT's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of EQT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.08.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. EQT has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,274 shares of company stock worth $3,989,120. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 35.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

More EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks boosted full‑year and multi‑quarter EPS projections in several places — notably FY2026 raised to $4.28 (from $3.72), FY2027 to $4.10, and FY2028 to $5.59 — implying higher medium‑term earnings expectations for EQT.

Zacks boosted full‑year and multi‑quarter EPS projections in several places — notably FY2026 raised to $4.28 (from $3.72), FY2027 to $4.10, and FY2028 to $5.59 — implying higher medium‑term earnings expectations for EQT. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2028 to $1.38, Q3 2027 to $1.10 (from $0.61), and Q2 2027 to $1.02 (from $0.89), signaling pockets of upward momentum in analyst estimates.

Zacks raised several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2028 to $1.38, Q3 2027 to $1.10 (from $0.61), and Q2 2027 to $1.02 (from $0.89), signaling pockets of upward momentum in analyst estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retains a "Hold" on EQT; their coverage includes both the positive revisions above and the negative cuts below, so their overall stance remains cautious.

Zacks retains a "Hold" on EQT; their coverage includes both the positive revisions above and the negative cuts below, so their overall stance remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and profiling highlight EQT as a value‑oriented name with long‑term upside potential per a Zacks feature on style scores, which may attract longer‑term value investors but has limited immediate impact. EQT is a Top‑Ranked Value Stock

Industry commentary and profiling highlight EQT as a value‑oriented name with long‑term upside potential per a Zacks feature on style scores, which may attract longer‑term value investors but has limited immediate impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage summary pieces note that while EQT has underperformed recently, many analysts remain optimistic on longer‑term growth — that context tempers short‑term reactions. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst coverage summary pieces note that while EQT has underperformed recently, many analysts remain optimistic on longer‑term growth — that context tempers short‑term reactions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q4 2027 sharply to $0.77 from $1.27, a meaningful downgrade for that quarter that injects near‑term earnings uncertainty and likely weighs on valuation multiples.

Zacks cut Q4 2027 sharply to $0.77 from $1.27, a meaningful downgrade for that quarter that injects near‑term earnings uncertainty and likely weighs on valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: EQT sweetened its takeover offer for Intertek (reported at an increased £8.9bn offer), which can pressure EQT’s stock in the short term due to acquisition cost, integration risk and potential financing/approval uncertainty. EQT launches upped £8.9 billion takeover offer for Intertek Intertek surges as EQT sweetens takeover proposal

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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