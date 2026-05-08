Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hallador Energy FY2026 Earnings

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Hallador Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Research cut Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley Financial raised Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.63.

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Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Lubar & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 496,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,720.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,277 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 383,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,038.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 292,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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