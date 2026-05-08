Brokers Offer Predictions for Joby Aviation Q2 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Joby Aviation in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation's current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 1,232.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

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JOBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Joby Aviation from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE JOBY opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.61. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,480,246.79. This represents a 9.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $227,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 750,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,986.40. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,766,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,301,065 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 333,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and NYC flight milestone: Joby reported an EPS and revenue beat (EPS -$0.12 vs. -$0.21 est.; revenue ~$24.3M vs. ~$20.2M est.) and highlighted a high‑profile NYC flight milestone that reinforced the 2026 commercial timeline — this helped drive the recent rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and NYC flight milestone: Joby reported an EPS and revenue beat (EPS -$0.12 vs. -$0.21 est.; revenue ~$24.3M vs. ~$20.2M est.) and highlighted a high‑profile NYC flight milestone that reinforced the 2026 commercial timeline — this helped drive the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Certification/industrialization progress: Joby says it now has multiple FAA‑conforming aircraft in production (nine reported), signaling a shift from prototype R&D to repeatable manufacturing — a key valuation catalyst if certification/commercial ops remain on track. Read More.

Certification/industrialization progress: Joby says it now has multiple FAA‑conforming aircraft in production (nine reported), signaling a shift from prototype R&D to repeatable manufacturing — a key valuation catalyst if certification/commercial ops remain on track. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic market tailwinds — Uber integration: Uber’s broader push to incorporate air taxis into its travel/bookings ecosystem could expand demand for eVTOL services and improve go‑to‑market distribution for Joby over time. Read More.

Strategic market tailwinds — Uber integration: Uber’s broader push to incorporate air taxis into its travel/bookings ecosystem could expand demand for eVTOL services and improve go‑to‑market distribution for Joby over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets vary: Independent models show upside (24/7 Wall St. target ~$12.43) but with only moderate confidence — analyst views are mixed and hinge on certification execution and cash‑flow timing. Read More.

Analyst targets vary: Independent models show upside (24/7 Wall St. target ~$12.43) but with only moderate confidence — analyst views are mixed and hinge on certification execution and cash‑flow timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / price‑target cut: Canaccord trimmed its price target to $11.50 and moved to a "hold", signaling more caution on near‑term upside and adding selling pressure relative to the bullish calls. Read More.

Analyst downgrade / price‑target cut: Canaccord trimmed its price target to $11.50 and moved to a "hold", signaling more caution on near‑term upside and adding selling pressure relative to the bullish calls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cash‑burn risk remain: Despite operational progress, Joby is still pre‑commercial with negative margins, heavy cash burn and negative earnings metrics that leave valuation sensitive to delays or higher spend. Analysts and valuation pieces flag this as a primary downside risk. Read More.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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