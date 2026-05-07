Brokers Offer Predictions for Orbia Advance FY2027 Earnings

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY - Free Report) - Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Orbia Advance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance's current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $998.99. Orbia Advance had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MXCHY. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Orbia Advance to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orbia Advance presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia's operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

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