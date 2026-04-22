Brokers Offer Predictions for QUBT FY2026 Earnings

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Quantum Computing in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum Computing's current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Quantum Computing's FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

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Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

QUBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Quantum Computing Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 3.67. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 58.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,924 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,557 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,123,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,815,848.30. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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