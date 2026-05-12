Brokers Set Expectations for electroCore Q2 Earnings

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Markets decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for electroCore in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst F. Ahmed now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for electroCore's current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for electroCore's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59). electroCore had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,956.38%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, upgraded shares of electroCore to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on ECOR

electroCore Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

In related news, Director Daniel S. Goldberger sold 16,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $96,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 291,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,754,655.42. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 857.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about electroCore

Here are the key news stories impacting electroCore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for electroCore, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations than before. electroCore analyst estimate update

Brookline Capital Markets raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for electroCore, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations than before. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $18 price target, signaling continued bullish longer-term sentiment even as it trimmed some near-term forecasts. electroCore analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $18 price target, signaling continued bullish longer-term sentiment even as it trimmed some near-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, while Brookline also cut its Q2 and Q4 2026 forecasts, reflecting ongoing expectations for losses in the near term. electroCore analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, while Brookline also cut its Q2 and Q4 2026 forecasts, reflecting ongoing expectations for losses in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported share count, so it does not appear to be a major trading catalyst. electroCore short interest update

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company's lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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