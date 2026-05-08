Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Free Report) NYSE: HBM - Research analysts at Btg Pactual decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Btg Pactual analyst L. Correa now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Btg Pactual also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$37.75 to C$44.50 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$39.10.

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Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$32.64 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.02. The firm has a market cap of C$12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals's payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 195,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$5,258,491.95. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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