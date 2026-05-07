Brokers Set Expectations for OCUL FY2027 Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix's current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCUL. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.78.

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Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 558.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company's revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Nadia Waheed sold 3,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $27,167.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 314,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,437,380.18. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $25,311.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 323,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,677,487.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 185,731 shares of company stock worth $1,653,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

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