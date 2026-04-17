Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Brompton Split Banc logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$12.98 (last trade C$12.98) on Friday with ~45,699 shares changing hands and a 2.7% intraday gain from the prior close of C$12.56.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 1.94, current ratio 2.43), a low P/E of 3.53, a beta of 0.44 and market capitalization of C$418.45 million, though it carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59.
  • Brompton’s share objectives: Preferred shares provide fixed cumulative quarterly distributions and return of issue price at maturity, while Class A shares target monthly distributions of $0.10 (a 13.2% annual yield) plus the potential for NAV growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.98 and last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 45699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share...

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brompton Split Banc Right Now?

Before you consider Brompton Split Banc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brompton Split Banc wasn't on the list.

While Brompton Split Banc currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines