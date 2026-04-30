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Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Brompton Split Banc logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) reached a new 52-week high of C$13.29 on Thursday, up from a prior close of C$13.03 with about 65,065 shares traded, and is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (C$12.03 and C$12.71).
  • Valuation and financials: The firm has a market cap of C$431.1M, a low PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59 and healthy liquidity metrics (quick ratio 1.94, current ratio 2.43).
  • Dividend strategy: Preferred shares target fixed cumulative quarterly distributions with return of issue price at maturity, while Class A shares target monthly distributions of $0.10 (about a 13.2% annual yield) plus NAV growth potential.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brompton Split Banc.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.29 and last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 65065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share...

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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