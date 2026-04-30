Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

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Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

Brompton Split Banc Corp. ( TSE:SBC Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.29 and last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 65065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share...

Further Reading

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