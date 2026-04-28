Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBUC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Business in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Business from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

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Brookfield Business Price Performance

Shares of BBUC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Business has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $33.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBUC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 227,555 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Brookfield Business by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the third quarter valued at $907,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Company Profile

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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