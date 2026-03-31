Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.93 and traded as high as C$45.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$44.13, with a volume of 432,352 shares traded.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of C($371.30) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

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