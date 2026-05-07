Brookline Capital Markets Forecasts Moderna FY2026 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) - Analysts at Brookline Capital Markets raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($7.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.74). The consensus estimate for Moderna's current full-year earnings is ($7.95) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore set a $35.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moderna from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.73.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. Moderna has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $59.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 732.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $7,814,839.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1,457,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,180,734.68. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at $562,637.58. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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