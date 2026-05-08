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Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Brother Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $36.40 to $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, though trading volume was very light at only 250 shares.
  • The stock sits above its moving averages with a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E of 14.03 and a very low beta of 0.08, with 50-day and 200-day averages at $37.72 and $38.89 respectively.
  • Brother Industries is a Nagoya-based multinational that designs and sells printers, label and garment printers, sewing and industrial sewing machines, plus related software and support services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $40.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a multinational electronics and electrical equipment company based in Nagoya, Japan. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of products including printers, multifunction printers, label printers, sewing and embroidery machines, garment printers, and industrial sewing machines. In addition to hardware, Brother provides related software solutions and support services to help customers optimize their document workflows, improve production efficiency and maintain equipment performance.

Brother's printer and imaging division offers laser and inkjet models for home, office and industrial use, with features such as wireless connectivity, cloud integration and high-speed printing.

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While Brother Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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