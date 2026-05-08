Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $40.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

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Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a multinational electronics and electrical equipment company based in Nagoya, Japan. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of products including printers, multifunction printers, label printers, sewing and embroidery machines, garment printers, and industrial sewing machines. In addition to hardware, Brother provides related software solutions and support services to help customers optimize their document workflows, improve production efficiency and maintain equipment performance.

Brother's printer and imaging division offers laser and inkjet models for home, office and industrial use, with features such as wireless connectivity, cloud integration and high-speed printing.

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