Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $26.82. Brown Forman shares last traded at $25.5150, with a volume of 69,290 shares traded.

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Brown Forman Trading Down 10.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Brown Forman had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Brown Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands.

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