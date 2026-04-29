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Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Brown Forman logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brown Forman stock gapped down 10.5%, opening at $26.82 after a $28.40 close and last trading around $25.52 on about 69,290 shares.
  • In its most recent quarter (reported Mar. 4) the company posted $0.58 EPS on $1.06 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 20.64% and ROE of 19.93%.
  • Valuation and technicals show a market cap of $11.66 billion and a P/E of 14.77, a beta of 0.40, and the stock sitting below both its 50-day ($27.33) and 200-day ($27.73) simple moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brown Forman.

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $26.82. Brown Forman shares last traded at $25.5150, with a volume of 69,290 shares traded.

Brown Forman Trading Down 10.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Brown Forman had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Brown Forman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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