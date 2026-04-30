Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.20 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.71.

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Brunswick Stock Down 4.6%

BC stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. 67,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Brunswick's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 606,618 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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