Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.50 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.71.

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Brunswick Price Performance

BC traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $75.69. 67,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,839. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Brunswick's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,472,481.20. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,415 shares of the company's stock worth $211,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,479 shares of the company's stock worth $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 449,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,420,922 shares of the company's stock worth $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,528 shares of the company's stock worth $92,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,295 shares of the company's stock worth $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 318,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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