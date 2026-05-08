Btg Pactual Comments on HudBay Minerals FY2029 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Investment analysts at Btg Pactual issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Btg Pactual analyst L. Correa anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. HudBay Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,687 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,685 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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