BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 46.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $112.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Atlassian from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.26.

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Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $232.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.99, a PEG ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company's revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 275,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $99,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,408.20. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $1,942,596. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Atlassian News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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