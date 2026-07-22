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BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
FTAI Aviation logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research raised its price target on FTAI Aviation from $340 to $400 and kept a buy rating, implying about 78% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains largely positive overall, with 10 Buy ratings and just 1 Hold; the average price target across analysts is $340.62.
  • FTAI Aviation reported Q1 EPS of $1.29, missing estimates, even as revenue rose 65.4% year over year to $830.7 million; insider selling was also notable, with directors selling more than $61.6 million in stock last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $340.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 78.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded up $14.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.55. 1,372,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,827. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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Analyst Recommendations for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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