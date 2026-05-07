BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Stock Price

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock's previous close.

BLLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.29.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

Billiontoone stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Billiontoone has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Billiontoone's revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Billiontoone will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth $32,078,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the first quarter worth $29,179,000.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Further Reading

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