BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Price

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the company's previous close.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.24.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,763.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 121,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,532,000 after buying an additional 481,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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