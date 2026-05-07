BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.14.

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Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,857,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 242,149 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,909 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 56.7% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 891,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,245,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 94,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 491,407 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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