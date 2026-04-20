Free Trial
→ SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

BTIG Research Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Compass Pathways logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BTIG reiterated a "Buy" rating on Compass Pathways with a $14.00 price target, implying about a 51.7% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock surged about 38.6% to $9.23 on heavy volume (19.7M vs. a 3.0M average) even though the company reported a quarterly EPS loss of ($1.00), missing estimates by $0.59.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall—MarketBeat shows a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $21.63—and institutional ownership is substantial (46.2%) with several firms recently increasing their stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Compass Pathways.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Compass Pathways to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Compass Pathways from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Compass Pathways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Stock Up 38.6%

Shares of CMPS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,712,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,708. The firm has a market cap of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Compass Pathways has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compass Pathways by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 42.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 1,350,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 38.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

About Compass Pathways

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Compass Pathways Right Now?

Before you consider Compass Pathways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Pathways wasn't on the list.

While Compass Pathways currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines