BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 66.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.31.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 43,933 shares of company stock worth $7,135,413 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock worth $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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