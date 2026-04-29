BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the company's current price.

Get Establishment Labs alerts: Sign Up

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 42,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $2,790,066.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,139,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,581,170.66. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $9,629,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Establishment Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Establishment Labs wasn't on the list.

While Establishment Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here