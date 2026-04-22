Buenaventura Mining (BVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Buenaventura Mining to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $406.68 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 45.17%.The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. On average, analysts expect Buenaventura Mining to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. Buenaventura Mining has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the mining company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,611 shares of the mining company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Research lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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