Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.57, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.68 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Here are the key takeaways from Buenaventura Mining's conference call:

San Gabriel is in ramp-up and drove gold output to 30,000 oz (+80% YoY) ; management expects to start recording San Gabriel sales in Q2 2026 and to reach ~2,000 tpd by end‑2026 and full 3,000 tpd by end‑2027, though near‑term commissioning and clay-related handling issues remain being addressed.

; management expects to start recording San Gabriel sales in Q2 2026 and to reach ~2,000 tpd by end‑2026 and full 3,000 tpd by end‑2027, though near‑term commissioning and clay-related handling issues remain being addressed. Strong quarter financially — total revenues of $625 million , EBITDA of $386 million (62% margin) and net income of $355 million , with a cash position of $760 million vs. debt of $708 million (net cash positive) and $157 million in dividends received YTD including Cerro Verde distributions.

, EBITDA of (62% margin) and net income of , with a cash position of vs. debt of (net cash positive) and in dividends received YTD including Cerro Verde distributions. Significant permitting progress across the portfolio — Stage 1 operating permit and water use license for San Gabriel, increased extraction permits at Yumpag and El Brocal, and Trapiche EIA approval — which management says unlocks capacity and increases operational certainty.

Cost pressures are rising — personnel-related costs (notably workers' profit sharing rising materially) and higher diesel/pricing drove higher cash costs across metals, and copper production fell 11% as El Brocal shifted to silver ore processing, which could weigh on near‑term margins if sustained.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 8.6%

BVN traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 3,233,834 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Buenaventura Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

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Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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