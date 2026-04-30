Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Builders FirstSource's conference call:

Builders FirstSource lowered its 2026 outlook after a weak housing market—Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.27 (down 82%) , gross profit fell 17% and management now guides net sales to $14.6–$15.6B with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1–$1.5B .

Builders FirstSource lowered its 2026 outlook after a weak housing market—Q1 adjusted EPS was , gross profit fell 17% and management now guides net sales to with Adjusted EBITDA of . The company is executing $100 million of cost actions (including $75M of reductions), realized $13M in Q1, and targets $50–70M of productivity savings to protect margins as volumes recover.

The company is executing of cost actions (including $75M of reductions), realized $13M in Q1, and targets $50–70M of productivity savings to protect margins as volumes recover. Capital allocation remains active: BFS deployed $360M in Q1 (including $303M of buybacks), has repurchased nearly 50% of shares since 2021, and the board authorized an additional $500 million repurchase program.

Capital allocation remains active: BFS deployed $360M in Q1 (including $303M of buybacks), has repurchased nearly 50% of shares since 2021, and the board authorized an additional repurchase program. Strategic growth priorities continue with digital and value‑added expansion—its digital platform processed nearly $800 million of quotes in Q1 and a next‑gen AI‑enabled platform plus install/value‑add offerings aim to drive share gains when the market improves.

Strategic growth priorities continue with digital and value‑added expansion—its digital platform processed nearly of quotes in Q1 and a next‑gen AI‑enabled platform plus install/value‑add offerings aim to drive share gains when the market improves. Financial position shows strong liquidity and cash generation—Q1 free cash flow was $43M, TTM FCF yield ~10% and ~$1.5B available liquidity—but net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is ~3.2x, above the company’s long‑term target.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.0%

NYSE:BLDR traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. 5,931,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Key Builders FirstSource News

Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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