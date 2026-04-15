Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 8.1% - Time to Buy?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0750. Approximately 778,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,884,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 6.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,910,016 shares of company stock worth $104,984,156. Insiders own 15.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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