Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 8.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Bumble logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMBL jumped 8.1% on Wednesday to about $4.08 on sharply lighter volume (~778,469 shares vs. a 3.88M average), with a market cap near $522.5M and a negative P/E.
  • Analysts are cautious: the consensus rating is "Reduce" with an average price target of $4.34, driven by mostly Hold/Neutral calls despite a few upgrades.
  • Heavy insider selling—two major shareholders each sold roughly 7.48M shares at about $3.51 on March 17, and insiders have sold ~29.91M shares (~$105M) over the last 90 days, though insiders still own ~15.8% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0750. Approximately 778,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,884,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 6.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,910,016 shares of company stock worth $104,984,156. Insiders own 15.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bumble Right Now?

Before you consider Bumble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bumble wasn't on the list.

While Bumble currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines