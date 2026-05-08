Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £359,100 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,394, for a total value of £359,100.

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Bunzl Trading Down 2.0%

BNZL stock traded down GBX 48 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,383. 228,641,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,996. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,287.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.32. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,981 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,609.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 179.30 EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,338.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNZL

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

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