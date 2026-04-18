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Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Bunzl logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bunzl crossed above its 200‑day moving average — the 200‑day MA is GBX 2,203.96, the stock traded as high as GBX 2,377 and last at GBX 2,358 on volume of 825,962, suggesting a short‑term technical breakout.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed‑to‑negative with an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 2,335 (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 2 Sell); Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating with a GBX 2,200 target.
  • Key fundamentals and insider activity: market cap £7.57bn, P/E 16.74 and PEG 5.40, and insider Richard Howes purchased 8,267 shares at GBX 2,299 (~£190k), indicating some insider buying.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,203.96 and traded as high as GBX 2,377. Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,358, with a volume of 825,962 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 2,335.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,220.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,203.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 179.30 EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes acquired 8,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,299 per share, for a total transaction of £190,058.33. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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