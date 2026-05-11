Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns "Buy" Rating from UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,570 to GBX 1,590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 to GBX 1,480 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Burberry Group to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,340 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,080 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,293.33.

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Burberry Group Stock Down 3.7%

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,173.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 770.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,376.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,111.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.30.

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

In other news, insider Stella King acquired 608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 per share, for a total transaction of £6,225.92. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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