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Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Burberry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Burberry briefly crossed above its 200-day moving average (200‑DMA GBX 1,185.96), trading as high as GBX 1,200.40 before settling at GBX 1,183.20 on heavy volume (151,687,922 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive — six Buy vs. two Sell ratings with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,340, while firms like Citigroup and Barclays have recently raised targets to GBX 1,590 and GBX 1,450 respectively.
  • On fundamentals, Burberry has a market cap of £4.24bn, a negative P/E (-164.33) and high debt-to-equity (173.32); insiders remain minimally invested but one insider (Stella King) recently bought 608 shares at GBX 1,024.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,185.96 and traded as high as GBX 1,200.40. Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,183.20, with a volume of 151,687,922 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,570 to GBX 1,590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Burberry Group to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,340 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 to GBX 1,480 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,340.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,116.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.32.

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

In other news, insider Stella King acquired 608 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 per share, for a total transaction of £6,225.92. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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