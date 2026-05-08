Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Down 10.4% - Time to Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR - Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346.62 and last traded at GBX 348.81. Approximately 213,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 843,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,600 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

View Our Latest Research Report on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BUR and the London Stock Exchange LSE: BUR and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

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