Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $351.85 and last traded at $348.4470, with a volume of 411663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $316.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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