BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BV Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV Financial

BV Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL opened at $20.00 on Friday. BV Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $175 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Insider Transactions at BV Financial

In related news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $726,820. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,225. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BV Financial by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company's stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

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