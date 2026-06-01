BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.45.

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BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 252,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. BXP has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BXP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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