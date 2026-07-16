Byline Bancorp (BY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $115.7810 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.89 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Byline Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,572.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 319.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,904 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

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