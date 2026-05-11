Bytes Technology Group's (BYIT) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 305 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYIT. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 422.17.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 314 on Monday. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 232.92 and a 52 week high of GBX 563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £742.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

About Bytes Technology Group

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland's leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services. Our strong relationships with many of the world's largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base. This has resulted in our long track record of strong financial performance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bytes Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bytes Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Bytes Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here