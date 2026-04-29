C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2651) per share and revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.48 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.08% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. On average, analysts expect C4 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CCCC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,416 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

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