C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,042,260 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 16,157,271 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company's stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 292.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C4 Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C4 Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While C4 Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here