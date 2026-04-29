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Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Cadeler A/S logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Cadeler hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $27.70 (last $27.436) and was up about 5.5% mid-day on elevated volume of ~24,183 shares.
  • The company beat quarterly estimates, reporting EPS $0.65 vs. $0.42 expected and revenue $196.49M vs. $170.48M, with a net margin of 45.35% and ROE of 20.6%.
  • Analysts have an average rating of Hold (three holds), the market cap is $2.42B with a PE of 7.69, and institutional ownership is about 53% as several hedge funds recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Interested in Cadeler A/S? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.4360, with a volume of 24183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLR. Fearnley Fonds raised Cadeler A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadeler A/S has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 5.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $196.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.48 million. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 45.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler's capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company's two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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