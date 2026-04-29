Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.20.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CZR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 717,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,441. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

More Caesars Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $34 and put a "positive" rating on CZR, signaling meaningful upside vs current levels and supporting buyer interest. Read More.

Susquehanna raised its price target to $34 and put a "positive" rating on CZR, signaling meaningful upside vs current levels and supporting buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and business trends: Caesars reported revenue of $2.87B (above the $2.84B consensus) and posted a narrower loss vs. last year, with steady Las Vegas sales and growth in regional and digital channels — factors investors view as constructive for recovery momentum. Read More.

Revenue beat and business trends: Caesars reported revenue of $2.87B (above the $2.84B consensus) and posted a narrower loss vs. last year, with steady Las Vegas sales and growth in regional and digital channels — factors investors view as constructive for recovery momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $35 from $36 but kept a "buy" rating — a modestly mixed signal (lower target but continued bullish stance). Read More. Read More.

Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $35 from $36 but kept a "buy" rating — a modestly mixed signal (lower target but continued bullish stance). Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call available: the Q1 earnings presentation and full call transcript are posted (useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, cost trends and any forward commentary). Read More. Read More.

Company materials and call available: the Q1 earnings presentation and full call transcript are posted (useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, cost trends and any forward commentary). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant EPS miss: CZR reported a loss of $0.48/share vs. consensus of a $0.19 loss (a $0.29 miss). Profitability metrics remain negative (net margin and ROE), which keeps near-term earnings expectations pressured and tempers the stock's rally. Read More.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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