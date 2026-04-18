Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.97 and traded as low as GBX 190.80. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 197.60, with a volume of 2,882,926 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cairn Homes from GBX 200 to GBX 245 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 245.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRN

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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